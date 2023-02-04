Davis has 32, sets double-figure record in Detroit Mercy win

It was Davis’ 136th straight game in double figures, the longest in NCAA history, and moved his career point total to 3,399, 268 behind Peter Maravich’s NCAA record.

Davis was 12 of 24 shooting (6 for 10 from distance) for the Titans (10-15, 6-8 Horizon League). Gerald Liddell scored 16 points while shooting 7 of 14 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line, and added eight rebounds and five assists. Damezi Anderson was 5 of 8 shooting (3 for 5 from distance) to finish with 13 points, while adding seven rebounds.