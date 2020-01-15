Sam Sessoms, who led the Bearcats in scoring coming into the contest with 18 points per game, was held to only nine points on 4-of-14 shooting.
Vermont plays Hartford at home on Saturday. Binghamton plays Maine on the road on Sunday.
