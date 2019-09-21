Davis tossed a 23-yard touchdown pass to Jeremiah Hixon that gave the Hornets a 17-13 lead with 9:32 to play in the third quarter. Geremy Hickbottom threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Lyndon Rash that put the Tigers back on top 20-17 entering the fourth quarter.

Davis was 19-of-31 passing for 224 yards, and had eight carries for 23 yards.

Hickbottom finished 19 of 30 for 184 yards passing and had 70 yards rushing.

