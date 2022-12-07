Davis leads Delaware against Delaware State after 25-point showing

Delaware State Hornets (1-7) at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (4-4)
The Hornets have gone 0-6 away from home. Delaware State ranks eighth in the MEAC with 29.1 rebounds per game led by Brandon Stone averaging 5.4.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jameer Nelson Jr. is shooting 44.8% and averaging 17.8 points for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. L.J. Owens is averaging 10.4 points for Delaware.
Khyrie Staten is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 1.3 rebounds for the Hornets. Stone is averaging 11.6 points and 5.4 rebounds for Delaware State.
