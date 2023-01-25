Davis leads Delaware against Hampton after 28-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (11-10, 3-5 CAA) at Hampton Pirates (4-16, 1-7 CAA) Hampton, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Delaware visits the Hampton Pirates after Jyare Davis scored 28 points in Delaware’s 77-74 overtime loss to the Drexel Dragons. The Pirates have gone 3-4 in home games. Hampton has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens are 3-5 against CAA opponents. Delaware is fourth in the CAA scoring 70.0 points per game and is shooting 44.5%.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Russell Dean is averaging 14.7 points and 4.3 assists for the Pirates. Jordan Nesbitt is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Hampton.

Jameer Nelson Jr. averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Fightin’ Blue Hens, scoring 19.8 points while shooting 31.5% from beyond the arc. Davis is shooting 48.4% and averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games for Delaware.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 1-9, averaging 67.1 points, 28.9 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points per game.

Fightin’ Blue Hens: 4-6, averaging 67.6 points, 27.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article