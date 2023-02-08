Davis leads Detroit Mercy against Milwaukee

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Detroit Mercy Titans (10-15, 6-8 Horizon) at Milwaukee Panthers (16-8, 10-4 Horizon) Milwaukee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy faces the Milwaukee Panthers after Antoine Davis scored 32 points in Detroit Mercy’s 85-52 win over the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons. The Panthers have gone 10-3 at home. Milwaukee ranks third in the Horizon with 36.9 points per game in the paint led by Markeith Browning II averaging 5.3.

The Titans are 6-8 in Horizon play. Detroit Mercy leads the Horizon with 11.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Gerald Liddell averaging 3.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: BJ Freeman is shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 16.5 points. Kentrell Pullian is shooting 43.2% and averaging 11.7 points over the past 10 games for Milwaukee.

Davis is shooting 41.5% and averaging 26.6 points for the Titans. Damezi Anderson is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Detroit Mercy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 7-3, averaging 77.3 points, 37.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Titans: 4-6, averaging 79.3 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

