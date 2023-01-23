Davis leads Detroit Mercy against Oakland

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (8-12, 6-3 Horizon) at Detroit Mercy Titans (8-12, 4-5 Horizon) Detroit; Monday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Detroit Mercy -5.5; over/under is 152.5 BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy hosts the Oakland Golden Grizzlies after Antoine Davis scored 42 points in Detroit Mercy’s 89-77 victory over the IUPUI Jaguars.

The Titans are 5-2 in home games. Detroit Mercy has a 0-4 record in one-possession games.

The Golden Grizzlies are 6-3 against Horizon opponents. Oakland has a 3-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Damezi Anderson is averaging 9.1 points for the Titans. Davis is averaging 4.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Detroit Mercy.

Jalen Moore is averaging 15.4 points, 5.7 assists and 1.8 steals for the Golden Grizzlies. Trey Townsend is averaging 17.1 points and 7.4 rebounds while shooting 51.7% over the past 10 games for Oakland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 3-7, averaging 78.4 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points per game.

Golden Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 70.1 points, 28.9 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

