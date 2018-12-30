CLEVELAND — Antoine Davis scored 17 points, Derrien King and Josh McFolley added 15 apiece and Detroit Mercy handled Cleveland State 73-61 Sunday night, opening Horizon League play with two wins for the first time in a decade.

Lamar Hamrick pulled down 11 rebounds for the Titans (5-9, 2-0), King added six assists and McFolley had three steals.

Neither team shot well, Detroit Mercy finishing 25 of 65 with seven 3-pointers in 25 tries. Cleveland State (5-10, 0-2) shot a nearly identical 39 percent, 22 of 57, with six treys in 26 attempts.

Davis, the NCAA leader with 67 3-pointers coming into the game was 1 of 11 from distance. He was the third-leading scorer in the nation at 26.1 points per game.

Detroit Mercy turned the ball over just five times while scoring 17 points off 13 Cleveland State turnovers.

Jaalam Hill led the Vikings with 13 points.

The Titans face defending conference-tournament champion Wright State Thursday, beginning a five-game homestand.

