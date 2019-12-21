Anselm Uzuegbunem scored 16 points and Shamar Wright added 10 for the Cougars (2-10), who shot 37.3% in losing their eighth straight.

Zeke Moore, who led the Cougars in scoring coming into the contest with 13 points per game, shot only 20% (1 of 5).

Detroit faces Oakland on the road next Saturday. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville faces Lindenwood-Belleville at home next Sunday.

