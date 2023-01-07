Davis leads Florida Atlantic against Charlotte

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Charlotte 49ers (11-4, 2-2 C-USA) at Florida Atlantic Owls (13-1, 3-0 C-USA) Boca Raton, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Florida Atlantic -9.5; over/under is 130.5 BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic plays the Charlotte 49ers after Johnell Davis scored 36 points in Florida Atlantic’s 88-86 victory over the UAB Blazers.

The Owls have gone 9-0 in home games. Florida Atlantic is 10-1 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The 49ers have gone 2-2 against C-USA opponents. Charlotte ranks second in C-USA allowing 60.7 points while holding opponents to 41.2% shooting.

The Owls and 49ers meet Saturday for the first time in C-USA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Forrest is shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, while averaging 10.8 points. Vladislav Goldin is shooting 64.9% and averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for Florida Atlantic.

Advertisement

Igor Milicic Jr. is shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the 49ers, while averaging 9.6 points and 5.7 rebounds. Brice Williams is shooting 48.7% and averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 10-0, averaging 80.0 points, 37.5 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points per game.

49ers: 7-3, averaging 69.7 points, 28.9 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article