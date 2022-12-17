Davis leads Memphis against Texas A&M

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Texas A&M Aggies (6-3) at Memphis Tigers (8-3) Memphis, Tennessee; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Memphis -8; over/under is 145.5 BOTTOM LINE: Memphis plays the Texas A&M Aggies after Kendric Davis scored 30 points in Memphis’ 91-88 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Tigers have gone 4-0 at home. Memphis is third in the AAC scoring 75.6 points while shooting 45.9% from the field.

The Aggies are 1-0 on the road. Texas A&M is 6-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.9 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis is averaging 19.5 points, 4.9 assists and 1.9 steals for the Tigers. DeAndre Williams is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Wade Taylor IV is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Aggies. Tyrece Radford is averaging 11.8 points and 4.8 rebounds for Texas A&M.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article