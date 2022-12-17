Davis leads Memphis against Texas A&M

Texas A&M Aggies (6-3) at Memphis Tigers (8-3)
The Aggies are 1-0 on the road. Texas A&M is 6-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.9 turnovers per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Davis is averaging 19.5 points, 4.9 assists and 1.9 steals for the Tigers. DeAndre Williams is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.
Wade Taylor IV is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Aggies. Tyrece Radford is averaging 11.8 points and 4.8 rebounds for Texas A&M.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.