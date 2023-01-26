Davis leads No. 21 Florida Atlantic against Middle Tennessee after 20-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (13-7, 6-3 C-USA) at Florida Atlantic Owls (19-1, 9-0 C-USA) Boca Raton, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Florida Atlantic -9; over/under is 135.5 BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Florida Atlantic plays the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders after Johnell Davis scored 20 points in Florida Atlantic’s 67-59 victory against the UTEP Miners.

The Owls have gone 11-0 in home games. Florida Atlantic ranks third in C-USA with 15.2 assists per game led by Nicholas Boyd averaging 2.5.

The Blue Raiders are 6-3 in conference games. Middle Tennessee is seventh in C-USA with 30.7 rebounds per game led by DeAndre Dishman averaging 5.6.

The Owls and Blue Raiders meet Thursday for the first time in C-USA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis is scoring 12.7 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Owls. Boyd is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Florida Atlantic.

Eli Lawrence is scoring 12.0 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Blue Raiders. Elias King is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Middle Tennessee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 10-0, averaging 72.4 points, 35.6 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points per game.

Blue Raiders: 6-4, averaging 68.6 points, 27.9 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

