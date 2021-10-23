The Bulldogs (2-5, 1-3) answered with a pair of touchdowns, the first coming after Western Carolina turned it over on its own 3, to close within a touchdown. Then TJ Jones, a transfer from Tusculum, scored on runs of 30 and 43 yards as the Catamounts regained control.
Williams had 12 receptions for a career-high 147 yards for Western Carolina.
Jaylan Adams and Darique Hampton combined for 197 yards passing for The Citadel with Raleigh Webb making four catches for a career-high 144 yards.
