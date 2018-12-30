DURHAM, N.C. — Raasean Davis scored a career-high 34 points on 15-of-16 shooting, Jibri Blount went 8 of 11 for 20 points and North Carolina Central cruised to a 91-44 win over NAIA Division II Wilberforce on Sunday.

Davis opened the scoring on a putback and converted a 3-point play at the 13:18 mark of the first half to give him 14 points as the Eagles (5-9) raced to an 18-3 lead. His jumper in the closing seconds of the first half game him 23 points and the Eagles a 42-18 lead. N.C. Central shot 17 of 35 despite going 0 for 10 from 3-point range. Blount had 11 of his career best at halftime.

There wasn’t much difference in the second half as the Eagles ended a four-game losing streak with their third high-scoring rout of a lower division team.

Lajuane Marshall made 10 of 19 shots and scored 27 points for the Bulldogs, who shot 27 percent and had 24 turnovers.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.