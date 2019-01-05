BALTIMORE — Stanley Davis scored 15 points, Malik Miller added 14 and Morgan State opened Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference play with a 66-53 victory over Maryland-Eastern Shore on Saturday.

David Syfax added 11 points and eight rebounds, Davis had six rebounds and Miller added four rebounds, three assists and three steals for the Bears (6-8, 1-0).

Ahmad Frost scored 14 points and made four of Eastern-Shore’s six 3-pointers. Tyler Jones had nine points and seven rebounds for the Hawks (2-14, 0-1).

The game was tied at 43 midway through the second half before Morgan State scored the next six points and went on to lead by 10, 54-44, after a layup by Davis with 7:15 remaining.

Eastern Shore briefly cut the margin to nine with 3:57 to go but would get no closer.

The Bears had only 10 turnovers compared to 22 by the Hawks.

