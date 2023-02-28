Davis nears Maravich’s NCAA record, Detroit Mercy advances

Davis will have another opportunity to reach Maravich’s career scoring record of 3,667 on Thursday when Detroit (14-18) faces No. 1 seed Youngstown State. Davis also made six 3-pointers to move within seven from the NCAA single-season mark of 162 set by Stephen Curry in the 2007-08 season.

Davis was 14 of 27 from the field with eight rebounds, eight assists and four steals in his final home game at Calihan Hall — where his No. 0 jersey is one of 11 retired. Davis was wide open on a breakaway in the closing seconds but opted to pass it to walk-on Tobin Schwannecke for an easy layup before being subbed out to a standing ovation with 1:05 left.