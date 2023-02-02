Davis nets 35, now 300 behind Maravich, Detroit Mercy wins

DETROIT — Antoine Davis put up 35 points to move within 300 of Pete Maravich’s NCAA record of 3,667 and Detroit Mercy beat Cleveland State 85-67 on Thursday night.
Davis extended his NCAA record for 3-pointers to 537.
The Vikings (14-10, 9-4) were led in scoring by Tristan Enaruna, who finished with 18 points and two blocks. Cleveland State also got 14 points and two steals from Drew Lowder. Deante Johnson also had eight points, 10 rebounds and three blocks.
