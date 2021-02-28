Alaina Rice scored 11 points and Unique Thompson and Alycia Reese 10 each for the Tigers (5-18, 0-15), who enter the tournament with a 15-game losing streak.
Davis made two free throws with just under two minutes left in the first quarter to start a 14-0 run. Davis had the first nine points of the second quarter with her three-point play at the 6:41 mark making it 26-8.
With the first basket of the second half Auburn was within eight but Burrell had 10 points in the third quarter and the Lady Vols turned the game into a route.
Tennessee shot made 6 of 7 3-pointers in the second half and shot 68% to finish the game at 58% (34 of 59) to go with a 47-29 rebounding advantage.
Auburn was 4 of 20 behind the arc and shot 31% from the field (21 of 67).
