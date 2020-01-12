Georgia led 20-19 after one quarter but didn’t come close to scoring that many points the rest of the way. The Bulldogs (10-7, 1-3) went 4 of 21 from 3-point range and shot 39%. They were 3 of 17 in the second quarter.

Maya Caldwell led Georgia, which has lost three straight, with 13 points, Gabby Connally had 11 and Que Morrison 10.

Brown had 10 points in the second half on 4-of-6 shooting with two 3-pointers. Tennessee finished 8 of 12 behind the arc and shot 52% overall.

