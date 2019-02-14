Missouri (12-11, 3-8) vs. Mississippi (17-7, 7-4)

The Pavilion at Ole Miss, Oxford, Mississippi; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Jordan Geist and Missouri will go up against Terence Davis and Mississippi. Geist has scored 20 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 13.4 over his last five games. Davis is averaging 16 points over the last five games.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Mississippi’s Davis has averaged 15.9 points and 6.2 rebounds while Breein Tyree has put up 18.6 points. For the Tigers, Geist has averaged 13.8 points and 4.7 rebounds while Jeremiah Tilmon has put up 10.7 points and 5.6 rebounds.

GIFTED GEIST: Geist has connected on 36.5 percent of the 137 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 9 for 23 over the last three games. He’s also made 73.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Missouri is 11-0 when it limits opponents to 67 or fewer points, and 1-11 when opposing teams exceed 67 points. Mississippi is 12-0 when holding opponents to 70 points or fewer, and 5-7 whenever teams score more than 70 on the Rebels.

STREAK STATS: Missouri has lost its last three road games, scoring 59.3 points, while allowing 78.7 per game.

BALL SECURITY: Missouri’s offense has turned the ball over 14.1 times per game this season, but is averaging 11 turnovers over its last three games.

