Davis, Osifo power Jacksonville past Central Arkansas 74-64

Davis had six rebounds for the Dolphins (12-9, 5-5 Atlantic Sun Conference). Osifo totaled 17 points and 11 rebounds. Mike Marsh scored 13 on 6-of-8 shooting.

CONWAY, Ark. — Jordan Davis scored 18 points and Osayi Osifo had a double-double to lead Jacksonville to a 74-64 victory over Central Arkansas on Saturday.

Camren Hunter finished with 18 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals to pace the Bears (7-16, 2-8). Collin Cooper added 13 points and four assists. Eddy Kayouloud pitched in with 12 points and seven rebounds.