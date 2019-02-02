DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Shawntrez Davis and Cletrell Pope recorded double-doubles as Bethune-Cookman evened its Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference record with a 74-64 win over North Carolina Central on Saturday.

Davis had 13 points while pulling down 12 rebounds. Pope added 11 points with 12 rebounds, six of those on the offensive boards. Malik Maitland led the Wildcats in scoring with 15 points while dishing out seven assists and Soufiyane Diakite totaled 14 points for Bethune-Cookman (9-13, 4-4).

The Wildcats took their first lead after Dondre Duffus made two free throws and Diakite followed with a 3-pointer for a 14-9 advantage midway in the first half. Bethune-Cookman pushed that to a 32-23 halftime advantage.

NCCU closed the gap to 64-59 after Jibri Blount scored underneath and Randy Miller Jr. added two free throws at the 4:26 mark. Armani Collins responded with a 3 and the Wildcats coasted to the win.

Miller made 11 of 13 from the foul line to total 19 points for NCCU (10-12, 5-3).

