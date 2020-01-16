MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Antoine Davis hit six 3-pointers and scored 29 points and Detroit Mercy jumped out to a big first-half lead and held off Milwaukee 90-84 on Thursday night.

Davis made 9 of 19 shots from the floor, added five assists and four rebounds, but had nine of 19 turnovers by the Titans (4-15, 2-4 Horizon League). Marquis Moore finished with 18 points and nine rebounds, while Chris Brandon added 12 points and 14 boards for his second double-double of the season. Dwayne Rose Jr. scored 16 off the bench.