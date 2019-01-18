DAVIS, Calif. — Ar’Mond Davis sank five 3-pointers, scoring 23 points and grabbing eight rebounds, to power UC Santa Barbara to a 69-58 victory over UC Davis on Thursday night for its sixth straight win.

Davis struggled a bit inside the 3-point arc, missing 7 of his 10 shots, but he made 5 of 7 from distance to help the Gauchos (14-3, 3-0 Big West Conference) shoot 46 percent (11 of 24) from deep.

UCSB controlled the first half and led 43-31 at intermission. The Aggies (4-13, 0-3) came out firing to open the second half and pulled within 48-45 on Joe Mooney’s 3-point play with 16:25 left to play. Twice the Aggies made it a two-possession game and both times Davis answered with a 3-pointer to stretch the Gauchos’ lead. A.J. John nailed a 3-pointer to pull UC Davis within 64-57 with 45 seconds left, but the Gauchos hit 5 of 6 free throws in the final 43 seconds to prevail.

Mooney paced UC Davis with 14 points, while Siler Schneider and TJ Shorts II scored 11 each.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.