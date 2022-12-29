Davis puts up 24 as Detroit Mercy knocks off Green Bay 76-59

DETROIT — Antoine Davis’ 24 points helped Detroit Mercy defeat Green Bay 76-59 on Thursday night.
Zae Blake led the way for the Phoenix (2-12, 1-2)) with 14 points and five assists. Clarence Cummings III added 13 points for Green Bay. In addition, Cade Meyer had nine points, six rebounds and two steals.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Saturday. Detroit Mercy hosts Milwaukee while Green Bay visits Oakland.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.