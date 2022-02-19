Tyler Rice had 13 points for the Tribe (5-24, 4-12), who have now lost seven games in a row. Julian Lewis added 11 points. Yuri Covington had 11 points.
The Fightin’ Blue Hens improved to 2-0 against the Tribe for the season. Delaware defeated William & Mary 84-74 on Jan. 20.
