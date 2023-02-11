Davis scores 17, Mississippi State fends off Arkansas 70-64

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Dashawn Davis scored 17 points and Mississippi State picked up its fifth straight win with a 70-64 victory over Arkansas on Saturday.
Anthony Black totaled 23 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals to pace the Razorbacks (17-8, 6-6), who saw their five-game win streak in SEC play end. Ricky Council IV had 10 points and six rebounds.
Mississippi State used a balanced scoring attack and 51.9% shooting from the floor to build a 34-25 advantage at halftime. Moore, Davis and Smith all had six points and eight players scored for the Bulldogs. Black had 12 points in the first half for Arkansas. He made 5 of 8 shots, while his teammates sank only 4 of 18 attempts. Neither team scored over the final 1:28.
The Razorbacks whittled away at the lead in the second half, pulling within 60-57 on a Davis layup with 1:22 remaining. Matthews followed with two free throws and a layup to push the Bulldogs’ lead to seven with 50 seconds left. Black scored twice for Arkansas, but Matthews hit two more free throws and Smith had a dunk to put the finishing touches on Mississippi State’s eighth win in the last 10 games against the Razorbacks.
The Bulldogs shot 47% overall to Arkansas’ 44%, but MSU sank 6 of 10 attempts from 3-point range while the Razorbacks hit only 4 of 18. The Bulldogs led for all but 3:19 of the game.
Arkansas leads the series 35-33. Mississippi State notched its ninth win in 32 games in Fayetteville.
UP NEXT
Mississippi State: The Bulldogs return home to play Kentucky on Wednesday.
Arkansas: The Razorbacks travel to play Texas A&M on Wednesday.
