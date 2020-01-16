Rae Burrell added 11 points for Tennessee (14-3, 4-1 Southeastern Conference). Tamari Key had five blocked shots to give the freshman 46 on the season. The Lady Vols scored 27 points off of turnovers, 40 in the paint and 32 off the bench.
Tennessee, which has won three straight games and six of its last seven, leads the all-time series 53-4.
Brylee Bartram and Lavender Briggs scored 11 points apiece for Florida (11-7, 2-3).
