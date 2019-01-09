KENNESAW, Ga. — Tyreese Davis reached career highs with 19 points and 12 rebounds and JD Notae triple-doubled to lead Jacksonville to a 90-70 victory over Kennesaw State on Wednesday night.

The strong effort by Davis and Notae helped the Dolphins (8-9, 1-1 Atlantic Sun) overcome a 28-point game by Tyler Hooker of Kennesaw State (3-14, 0-2).

Notae scored 15 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and made a career-best 10 assists for his first triple-double. Jace Hogan scored 16 points and David Bell added 13 points.

Kosta Jankovic added 17 points, Bobby Parker scored 10 and the rest of the Owls managed 15 points as only six players scored.

Jacksonville led by seven at halftime and still led 47-40 with 17:06 remaining in regulation. An ensuing 19-2 run gave the Dolphins a 66-42 lead with 12:52 remaining. The margin remained at least 17 points for the remainder of the game and peaked at 90-64 with 1:52 remaining.

