John Carter Jr. had 10 points for Navy (13-11, 7-6 Patriot League). Tyler Nelson added seven rebounds and Richard Njoku had three blocks.

Navy took the lead for good, 46-45, on a free throw by Davis with 7:50 remaining. Davis hit a 3-pointer with 3:09 to go, giving the Midshipmen a 56-50 lead. Bucknell trailed 59-56 when the Bison’s Andrew Funk missed a 3-pointer with 14 seconds remaining. Tyler Nelson added a free throw to give Navy a four-point lead that proved necessary after Bucknell’s Walter Ellis made a 3-pointer at the buzzer.