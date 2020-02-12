Andrew Funk scored 20 points for the Bison (9-17, 5-8), who have lost five consecutive games. Walter Ellis added 11 points and Avi Toomer had seven rebounds.
The Midshipmen swept the season series. Navy defeated Bucknell 60-56 on Jan. 8.
Navy faces Boston University at home on Saturday. Bucknell plays American at home on Saturday.
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
