The Georgia Tech crowd cheered during a timeout midway through the second half when it was announced in McCamish Pavilion that the Georgia Tech women’s basketball team had beaten Georgia 55-54 in Athens earlier on Sunday. The team took the floor during a time out late in the game, having just returned from Athens, and head coach Nell Fortner, who coached the US Women’s team to an Olympic gold medal in 2000, took a microphone on the court and rallied fans for having beaten Georgia Tech’s most relevant rival.