Both teams set season records for scoring during the game. Green Bay totaled 49 points in the second half, a season high for the home team, while the 45 first-half points for Oakland were the best of the season for the visitors.
The Phoenix improve to 2-0 against the Golden Grizzlies this season. Green Bay defeated Oakland 84-81 in overtime on Friday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.