David DeJulius had 21 points for the Bearcats (17-14, 7-11), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Jeremiah Davenport added 17 points and seven rebounds.
The Mustangs leveled the season series against the Bearcats. Cincinnati defeated SMU 77-60 on Jan. 6.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com