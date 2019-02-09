BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Jon Davis had 29 points as Charlotte topped UAB 69-62 on Saturday night.

Malik Martin had 13 points and six rebounds for Charlotte (6-18, 3-10 Conference USA), which broke its six-game losing streak.

Lewis Sullivan had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Blazers (14-11, 6-6), whose losing streak reached four games. Makhtar Gueye added 12 points and 12 rebounds. Tyreek Scott-Grayson had 12 points and nine rebounds.

Charlotte finishes out the regular season against Old Dominion on the road next Saturday. UAB takes on Marshall on the road on Thursday.

