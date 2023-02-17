Davis scores 30, Detroit Mercy takes down Oakland 96-74

Davis now has 3,512 career points and is now 156 points shy of Pete Maravich’s all-time Division I scoring record with three regular season games remaining plus at least one game in the Horizon League tournament. He will need to average 39 points over four games to catch Maravich.

Davis shot 11 for 18, including 7 for 13 from beyond the arc for the Titans (12-16, 8-9 Horizon League). A.J. Oliver II added 25 points while shooting 9 for 15 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free throw line, and he also had five rebounds. Gerald Liddell shot 5 of 7 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 13 points.