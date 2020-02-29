Davis came into the game ranked fourth nationally in scoring at 23.7 points per game. He was 15 of 28 from the floor against the Jaguars, making 6 of 16 3-point attempts and 7 of 8 free throws. It was the sophomore’s third career 40-point game.
Marquis Moore had 16 points and eight rebounds for Detroit (8-23, 6-12 Horizon League), which ended its four-game road losing streak. Chris Brandon added 10 rebounds.
Marcus Burk had 24 points for the Jaguars (7-24, 3-15). Elyjah Goss scored a career-high 23 points and had 12 rebounds. Jaylen Minnett had 22 points.
The Titans also defeated IUPUI 76-64 on Jan. 23.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.