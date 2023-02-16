Davis scoresb 25 as UC Irvine defeats UCSB 70-59

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — DJ Davis’ 25 points helped UC Irvine defeat UCSB 70-59 on Wednesday night.
Ajay Mitchell led the way for the Gauchos (20-5, 11-3) with 25 points. UCSB also got eight points and eight rebounds from Miles Norris. In addition, Jakov Kukic had eight points and two steals.
NEXT UP
Both teams play again on Saturday. UC Irvine hosts UC Davis and UCSB travels to play UC Riverside.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.