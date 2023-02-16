Davis scoresb 25 as UC Irvine defeats UCSB 70-59

Davis shot 8 for 16 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free throw line for the Anteaters (18-8, 11-3 Big West Conference). Dawson Baker scored 14 points while shooting 5 for 12 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free throw line, and added six rebounds. Bent Leuchten was 2-of-5 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with eight points.