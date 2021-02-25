Kahliel Spear scored a career-high 22 points for the Colonials (4-15), who have now lost four consecutive games. Jon Williams added 17 points and nine assists, and Kam Farris had 15 points.
The Titans remain undefeated in three games against the Colonials this season. Most recently, Detroit defeated Robert Morris 80-61 last Saturday.
