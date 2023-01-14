Davis sets NCAA record, Detroit Mercy beats Robert Morris

DETROIT — Antoine Davis scored 41 points with a career-best 11 3-pointers, set the NCAA career 3-point mark and Detroit Mercy beat Robert Morris 87-75 on Saturday.

Davis made 11 of 18 3s and was 15-for-26 shooting overall. His 11 3s gave him a career total of 513 passing Fletcher Magee, who made 509 for Wofford from 2014-19. Davis entered Saturday’s game trailing Magee and Oakland’s Travis Bader (504 3s from 2010-14).