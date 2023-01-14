Davis sets NCAA record, Detroit Mercy beats Robert Morris

DETROIT — Antoine Davis scored 41 points with a career-best 11 3-pointers, set the NCAA career 3-point mark and Detroit Mercy beat Robert Morris 87-75 on Saturday.
The Titans (7-12, 3-5 Horizon League) ended a four-game losing streak.
The Colonials (8-11, 3-5) were led by Enoch Cheeks, who recorded 22 points and seven rebounds. Kahliel Spear added 15 points, seven rebounds and two blocks for Robert Morris.
NEXT UP
Detroit Mercy next plays Saturday against IUPUI on the road, and Robert Morris will visit Milwaukee on Thursday.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.