Hess needed 101 yards to reach 1,000 for the season and finished the game with 1,006 yards. His 17-yard touchdown run in the second quarter was his 13th TD of the season.
Otto Kuhns completed 14 of 30 passes for 211 yards and a touchdown for Eastern Illinois (1-8, 1-3). His touchdown went to Isaiah Hill, who caught 11 passes for 207 of the Panthers’ 275 total passing yards.
Ogbonna completed 9 of 16 passes for 197 yards.
