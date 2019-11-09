Davis completed 14 of 26 passes for 226 yards and threw all three scores to Michael Jefferson, who finished with five catches for 102 yards. Ezra Gray ran for 154 yards on 24 carries for the Hornets.
Johnson was 16-of-26 passing for 160 yards, threw a touchdown pass and ran into the end zone from 15 yards out. Franklin scored on a 34-yard run and finished with 53 yards rushing. Ladarius Owens added 78 yards on the ground for the Tigers.
