HOUSTON — KHA’Darris Davis threw three touchdown passes in the first half and Alabama State held off Texas Southern for a 27-21 victory on Saturday.

The Hornets jumped out to a 27-7 halftime lead before De’Andre Johnson and Dominic Franklin had touchdown runs and the Tigers pulled within six points with 12:27 remaining. The Tigers drove to the Hornets 27 but Johnson was sacked by Cameron Rampersaud on fourth-and-11 with about six minutes left and the Hornets ran out the clock.