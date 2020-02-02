Eastern Washington totaled 32 points in the second half, a season low for the team.
Joshua Patton had 11 points for the Hornets (11-8, 4-6). Izayah Mauriohooho-Le’afa added 10 points. Ethan Esposito had seven rebounds.
Eastern Washington plays Northern Arizona on the road on Monday. Sacramento State takes on Idaho at home on Monday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.