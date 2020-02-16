Matt Hauser had 24 points for the Vikings (12-14, 6-8). Holland Woods added 18 points and six steals. Sal Nuhu had five steals.
The Eagles improve to 2-0 against the Vikings on the season. Eastern Washington defeated Portland State 71-69 on Jan. 4. Eastern Washington plays Sacramento State at home on Thursday. Portland State takes on Idaho at home on Monday.
___
