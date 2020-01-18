Peatling scored 17 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, Groves added 11 points and Kim Aiken Jr. snared 13 rebounds for the Eagles (11-6, 4-2 Big Sky Conference).

Harald Frey led the Bobcats (9-9, 3-4) with 19 points and Amin Adamu scored 16 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.

Peatling converted a three-point play with a second left in the first half as the Eagles used a 7-2 run to take a 34-30 lead. Montana State scored the first six points of the second half to regain the lead.

The Bobcats stayed on top until Davis and Casson Rouse hit 3-pointers and Peatling made a layup for a 48-42 Eagles lead. Montana State cut it back to two but the Eagles scored the next 11, seven by Groves leading up to the free throw parade.

