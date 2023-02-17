Dawes and Seton Hall host No. 20 UConn

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Seton Hall Pirates (16-11, 9-7 Big East) at UConn Huskies (19-7, 8-7 Big East) Storrs, Connecticut; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall visits the No. 20 UConn Huskies after Al-Amir Dawes scored 20 points in Seton Hall’s 76-68 victory over the Georgetown Hoyas. The Huskies are 12-2 in home games. UConn ranks third in the Big East in rebounding averaging 36.2 rebounds. Adama Sanogo paces the Huskies with 7.3 boards.

The Pirates have gone 9-7 against Big East opponents. Seton Hall is fifth in the Big East with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Tyrese Samuel averaging 2.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sanogo is averaging 17.2 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Huskies. Jordan Hawkins is averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games for UConn.

Dawes is shooting 41.0% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, while averaging 12.6 points. Kadary Richmond is shooting 41.9% and averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for Seton Hall.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 5-5, averaging 74.8 points, 36.3 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Pirates: 7-3, averaging 67.2 points, 30.9 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 10.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

