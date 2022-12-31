Dawes, Seton Hall Pirates take on the St. John's (NY) Red Storm

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

St. John’s (NY) Red Storm (11-3, 1-2 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (7-7, 0-3 Big East) Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seton Hall -3.5; over/under is 144.5 BOTTOM LINE: Big East foes Seton Hall and St. John’s (NY) meet on Saturday. The Pirates are 4-2 in home games. Seton Hall is second in the Big East at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 63.9 points while holding opponents to 40.4% shooting.

The Red Storm are 1-2 in Big East play. St. John’s (NY) is the top team in the Big East scoring 17.9 fast break points per game.

The Pirates and Red Storm square off Saturday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Al-Amir Dawes is averaging 10.6 points for the Pirates. Tyrese Samuel is averaging 10.2 points and 6.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for Seton Hall.

Andre Curbelo is averaging 10.4 points, 5.1 assists and 1.9 steals for the Red Storm. Joel Soriano is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for St. John’s (NY).

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, averaging 65.3 points, 31.6 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Red Storm: 7-3, averaging 77.2 points, 38.3 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

