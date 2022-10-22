Dawson rushes for 241 yards, lifts Valpo over Morehead State

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

MOREHEAD, Ky. — Aaron Dawson’s 28-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter lifted Valparaiso to a 40-35 win over Morehead State on Saturday. Dawson rushed for 241 yards and two touchdowns on 31 carries for the Beacons (4-3, 3-1 Pioneer Football League). Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Dawson’s run capped the scoring in a game that had four lead changes and four ties. The Eagles (2-5, 1-3) took their final lead after a pick-6 Cooper Krezek and Christian Graves’ 73-yard TD reception before the Beacons rallied.

Dawson had a 45-yard touchdown run to give the Beacons a 28-21 lead in the third quarter before the Eagles went ahead 35-31 early in the fourth. Brian Bartholomew’s 48-yard field goal with 10 minutes cut the margin to one before Dawson’s pivotal touchdown.

Michael Appel threw for 245 yards and an interception for Valparaiso with Braden Contreras collecting 116 yards receiving with two TDs and Solomon Davis 109 yards.

Morehead State’s Grady Cramer was 25 of 45 for 326 yards passing with two TDs, both to Graves, and an interception. Graves had 115 yards receiving.

The Beacons ended a four-game losing streak to the Eagles.

