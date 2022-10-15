Day accounts for 4 TDs as Northern Iowa routs Utah Tech

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Theo Day threw three touchdown passes, ran for another score, and Northern Iowa racked up 548 yards on offense in a 42-14 victory over Utah Tech on Saturday.

The Panthers (3-4) struck early, with Day’s 44-yard touchdown pass to Sergio Morancy coming on their first possession. Day threw second-quarter TD passes of 32 yards to Desmond Hutson and 70 yards to Sam Schnee for a 34-7 halftime lead. Day’s 1-yard run early in the third quarter was UNI’s final score of the game.