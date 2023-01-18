Daye and Coastal Carolina host Appalachian State

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Appalachian State Mountaineers (10-9, 3-3 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (8-9, 2-4 Sun Belt) Conway, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina faces the Appalachian State Mountaineers after Antonio Daye Jr. scored 23 points in Coastal Carolina’s 100-66 loss to the Georgia State Panthers. The Chanticleers are 5-3 in home games. Coastal Carolina ranks fifth in the Sun Belt in rebounding with 35.1 rebounds. Essam Mostafa leads the Chanticleers with 10.2 boards.

The Mountaineers are 3-3 in conference games. Appalachian State is the Sun Belt leader with 26.1 defensive rebounds per game led by CJ Huntley averaging 4.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jomaru Brown is averaging 15.3 points and two steals for the Chanticleers. Mostafa is averaging 12.8 points and 10.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for Coastal Carolina.

Donovan Gregory is averaging 11.7 points, 4.2 assists and 1.6 steals for the Mountaineers. Tyree Boykin is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Appalachian State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chanticleers: 4-6, averaging 72.1 points, 33.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Mountaineers: 5-5, averaging 69.9 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

