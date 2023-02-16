Daye sparks Coastal Carolina to 77-68 win over Georgia State

CONWAY, S.C. — Antonio Daye Jr. scored 22 points and Coastal Carolina beat Georgia State 77-68 on Thursday night.
The Panthers (10-17, 3-12) were led by Jamaine Mann with 18 points and nine rebounds. Collin Moore added 14 points and two steals. Dwon Odom contributed 12 points, five assists and two steals.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Saturday. Coastal Carolina hosts Texas State, while Georgia State visits Arkansas State.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.